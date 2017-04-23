Willis gets 3 separate trials for alleged murders, abduction
A Muskegon judge ruled Friday that Jeffrey Thomas Willis will have separate trials for allegedly murdering Jessica Heeringa, Rebekah Bletsch and abducting a 16-year-old girl. In a legal brief and in oral arguments Friday, April 28, Hilson argued on grounds that the three cases showed a common alleged scheme or plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Muskegon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Author David Pelzer delivers message to Reeths-... (May '08)
|Apr 26
|KVB
|9
|Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13)
|Apr 3
|A friend
|5
|Scagel place
|Mar '17
|Auld Skool
|1
|Andrew Raymond (Andy) MT. Garfield (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Jesserap
|4
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Mar '17
|TJJ
|199
|BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools
|Jan '17
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Muskegon County Mugshots (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|Luke
|6
Find what you want!
Search Muskegon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC