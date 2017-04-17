Weapon assault, and 16 other crimes sentenced in Muskegon Court
The following people were sentenced April 3-4, 2017, by Judge William C. Marietti of Muskegon County's 14th Circuit Court: Charvez Brantley, 19, of Muskegon Heights, to six months in jail for probation violation, delivery of a controlled substance less than 50 grams, six months in jail, $1,3789 court costs/fees. Kyle Ross Jackson, 23, of Muskegon, to four months in jail, plus completion of the KPEP and Exit for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, $716 court costs/fees.
