UN Resolution Seeks Syrian Information on Attack
A proposed UN Security Council resolution would condemn the use of chemical weapons in Syria and stress the government's obligation to provide information about air operations on Tuesday when a suspected chemical attack killed dozens of people. The Associated Press is the essential global news network, delivering fast, unbiased news from every corner of the world to all media platforms and formats.
