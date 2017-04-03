Two Vehicle Injury Crash
Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene around 1:41 p.m. after the two vehicles collided at northbound US-31 and Buchanan Street. Sgt. J. Douglas says 60-year-old Ronald Barwin of Muskegon was attempting to enter the Admiral Gas Station on US-31 when he crossed the northbound lanes attempting to enter the Admiral Gas Station.
