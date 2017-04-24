Tug boat that traveled 3,000 miles to...

Tug boat that traveled 3,000 miles to Muskegon will push cement barge

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MLive.com

"We only needed one, but they made us a good deal to take both of them," said Captain Ed Hogan, vice president of Port City Marine Services, which now owns the Colleen McAllister and Katie G. McAllister tug boats. Both tugs arrived in Muskegon Lake on Christmas morning 2016 after a 21-day, 3,000-mile journey from Staten Island, New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muskegon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Author David Pelzer delivers message to Reeths-... (May '08) Wed KVB 9
News Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13) Apr 3 A friend 5
Scagel place Mar '17 Auld Skool 1
Andrew Raymond (Andy) MT. Garfield (Feb '13) Mar '17 Jesserap 4
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) Mar '17 TJJ 199
News BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools Jan '17 marvinlzinn 1
Muskegon County Mugshots (Nov '10) Jan '17 Luke 6
See all Muskegon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muskegon Forum Now

Muskegon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muskegon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Muskegon, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,786 • Total comments across all topics: 280,601,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC