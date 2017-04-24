Tug boat that traveled 3,000 miles to Muskegon will push cement barge
"We only needed one, but they made us a good deal to take both of them," said Captain Ed Hogan, vice president of Port City Marine Services, which now owns the Colleen McAllister and Katie G. McAllister tug boats. Both tugs arrived in Muskegon Lake on Christmas morning 2016 after a 21-day, 3,000-mile journey from Staten Island, New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Muskegon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Author David Pelzer delivers message to Reeths-... (May '08)
|Wed
|KVB
|9
|Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13)
|Apr 3
|A friend
|5
|Scagel place
|Mar '17
|Auld Skool
|1
|Andrew Raymond (Andy) MT. Garfield (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Jesserap
|4
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Mar '17
|TJJ
|199
|BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools
|Jan '17
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Muskegon County Mugshots (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|Luke
|6
Find what you want!
Search Muskegon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC