DEPRESSION AND BIPOLAR SUPPORT ALLIANCE - Meets from 7-9 p.m. at St. Patrick's Family Center, 901 Columbus, Grand Haven. NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS - Meets Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7 p.m. at the White Lake Chamber of Commerce.
