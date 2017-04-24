Sun Dolphin kayak manufacturer merges with Canadian company
Muskegon-based KL Outdoor and Montreal, Canada-based GSC Technologies have combined into a single company, creating the largest kayak company in the world, according to a press release on Tuesday, April 25. The merger is not expected to result in layoffs at the Muskegon plant, said Tom Harris, KL Outdoor president, during a phone interview Tuesday. If anything, there would be hiring.
