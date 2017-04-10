Six restored motorcycles lost in Musk...

Six restored motorcycles lost in Muskegon area garage fire

A garbage collector on his morning rounds spotted smoke and flames coming from the unattached garage and called 911 around 9:10 a.m. April 11, said Muskegon Township Deputy Fire Chief Bob Grabinski. The home in the 900 block of North Green Creek Road was never in jeopardy from the fire, he said.

