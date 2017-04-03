Portage, Muskegon SOS now offer appoi...

Portage, Muskegon SOS now offer appointments, online check-in

Secretary of State offices in Portage and Muskegon now offer the innovative MI-TIME Line service that allows customers to use their phones or computers to make appointments or hold their place in line, Secretary of State Ruth Johnson announced today. "Customers who can't hop online to ExpressSOS.com now can take advantage of the MI-TIME Line service at our offices in Portage and Muskegon," Johnson said.

