Portage, Muskegon SOS now offer appointments, online check-in
Secretary of State offices in Portage and Muskegon now offer the innovative MI-TIME Line service that allows customers to use their phones or computers to make appointments or hold their place in line, Secretary of State Ruth Johnson announced today. "Customers who can't hop online to ExpressSOS.com now can take advantage of the MI-TIME Line service at our offices in Portage and Muskegon," Johnson said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Add your comments below
Muskegon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13)
|Apr 3
|A friend
|5
|Scagel place
|Mar 18
|Auld Skool
|1
|Andrew Raymond (Andy) MT. Garfield (Feb '13)
|Mar 13
|Jesserap
|4
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Mar 8
|TJJ
|199
|BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools
|Jan '17
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Muskegon County Mugshots (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|Luke
|6
|Second Muskegon man charged with murder in WMU ...
|Dec '16
|Mimi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Muskegon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC