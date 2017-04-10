National political tension inspires W...

National political tension inspires WINDS concert in Muskegon

Music can be a powerful tool to bind people together, build bridges, mend relationships, dissolve tension, heal wounds and elevate the human spirit. That's exactly what the West Michigan Concert WINDS hope to achieve with their timely "A Prayer for Peace: To Bind the Nation's Wounds" concert, scheduled for 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, at Reeths-Puffer High School's Rocket Centre for the Performing Arts, 1545 N. Roberts Road.

