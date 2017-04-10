National political tension inspires WINDS concert in Muskegon
Music can be a powerful tool to bind people together, build bridges, mend relationships, dissolve tension, heal wounds and elevate the human spirit. That's exactly what the West Michigan Concert WINDS hope to achieve with their timely "A Prayer for Peace: To Bind the Nation's Wounds" concert, scheduled for 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, at Reeths-Puffer High School's Rocket Centre for the Performing Arts, 1545 N. Roberts Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Muskegon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13)
|Apr 3
|A friend
|5
|Scagel place
|Mar 18
|Auld Skool
|1
|Andrew Raymond (Andy) MT. Garfield (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Jesserap
|4
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Mar '17
|TJJ
|199
|BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools
|Jan '17
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Muskegon County Mugshots (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|Luke
|6
|Second Muskegon man charged with murder in WMU ...
|Dec '16
|Mimi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Muskegon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC