Muskegon daycare death investigated as homicide
The death of a 1-year-old boy found unresponsive at a Muskegon daycare is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office. The update comes as family and friends laid Korey Brown to rest Friday.
