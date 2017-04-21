Muskegon daycare death investigated a...

Muskegon daycare death investigated as homicide

The death of a 1-year-old boy found unresponsive at a Muskegon daycare is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office. The update comes as family and friends laid Korey Brown to rest Friday.

