Muskegon could attract more cruise ships for the 2018, 2019 seasons

Cruise companies are "seriously planning" stops at Great Lakes ports in 2019, and Muskegon is a prime port, said Cindy Larsen, president of the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce. Larsen recently attended the Seatrade Cruise Global , which brings together cruise lines, ports, ship builders, security experts, service providers and more each year for a massive conference in Florida at the beginning of March.

