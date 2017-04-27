Muskegon Co prosecutor filing to combine trials against Jeffrey Willis
The Muskegon County prosecutor's office is seeking to combine three separate cases against accused killer Jeffrey Willis to be heard in one trial. Prosecutor DJ Hilson says they've filed a motion to consolidate three different felony cases to be heard at once.
