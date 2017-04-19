Muskegon Bike Time heads back to down...

Muskegon Bike Time heads back to downtown Muskegon

Muskegon Bike Time is moving most of their festivities back to downtown Muskegon after being mostly concentrated in Fruitport Township the last two years. Tim Lipan, the spokesperson for the annual motorcycle festival says in a press release that because the Fruitport Township location may be in development for a casino project this summer, they'll move most of their activities to the Hot Rod Harley Davidson property downtown.

