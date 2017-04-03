Muskegon-area residents want a Trader Joe's - there's even a petition
A Muskegon-area resident is working to gather support to bring a Trader Joe's grocery store to the area. Connie Nesbary is using Facebook to reach out to various neighborhood groups, has created a petition on Change.org and is asking people to fill out the "Request a TJ's in My City" form on the Trader Joe's website.
