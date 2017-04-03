Muskegon Area Intermediate School District seeking board candidates

The Muskegon Area Intermediate School District is looking for candidates to fill two seats on the Board of Education. Anyone interested in a seat on the board must deliver an affidavit of identity, a nominating petition signed by a minimum of 40 electors, or a nonrefundable fee of $100, to the Muskegon County Clerk's office by Monday, May 8. Current Board President Kevin Donovan has indicated desire to run for re-election for a six-year term through June of 2023.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.