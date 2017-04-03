Muskegon Area Intermediate School Dis...

Muskegon Area Intermediate School District seeking board candidates

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: MLive.com

The Muskegon Area Intermediate School District is looking for candidates to fill two seats on the Board of Education. Anyone interested in a seat on the board must deliver an affidavit of identity, a nominating petition signed by a minimum of 40 electors, or a nonrefundable fee of $100, to the Muskegon County Clerk's office by Monday, May 8. Current Board President Kevin Donovan has indicated desire to run for re-election for a six-year term through June of 2023.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muskegon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13) Apr 3 A friend 5
Scagel place Mar 18 Auld Skool 1
Andrew Raymond (Andy) MT. Garfield (Feb '13) Mar 13 Jesserap 4
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) Mar 8 TJJ 199
News BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools Jan '17 marvinlzinn 1
Muskegon County Mugshots (Nov '10) Jan '17 Luke 6
News Second Muskegon man charged with murder in WMU ... Dec '16 Mimi 1
See all Muskegon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muskegon Forum Now

Muskegon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muskegon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Muskegon, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,015 • Total comments across all topics: 280,089,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC