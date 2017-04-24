Midwest's top stone countertop maker moves to Muskegon, plans hiring
Lakeside Surfaces is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a new 75,000-square-foot production facility and office space for its headquarters at 2265 Black Creek Road in Muskegon. The company has grown quickly over the past five years, said Jacquelynn Yeiter, spokeswoman.
