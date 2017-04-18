Meet 11 Muskegon entrepreneurs plus 2...

Meet 11 Muskegon entrepreneurs plus 2017 Entrepreneur of the Year

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: MLive.com

Twelve Muskegon-area entrepreneurs were honored at the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce's 2017 E Awards on Wednesday, April 19, at the Muskegon Country Club. The honorees were John and Betsy McIntire of Anderson Global, Eddie Babbitt of Babbitt's Sports Center, John Essex of CORE Realty, Denise Kanaar of D&D Logistics , Edward Dombrowski of Industrial Metal Cleaning Corporation, Rob Riegler of Lakeside Surfaces, David Bayne of Muskegon Awning and Fabrication, David Ramos of Ramos & Sons Body Shop, Craig Hindes of Scott Meats, Randy Mulder of Servpro of Muskegon and Kristi Kettler of Sparrow Boutique.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muskegon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13) Apr 3 A friend 5
Scagel place Mar '17 Auld Skool 1
Andrew Raymond (Andy) MT. Garfield (Feb '13) Mar '17 Jesserap 4
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) Mar '17 TJJ 199
News BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools Jan '17 marvinlzinn 1
Muskegon County Mugshots (Nov '10) Jan '17 Luke 6
News Second Muskegon man charged with murder in WMU ... Dec '16 Mimi 1
See all Muskegon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muskegon Forum Now

Muskegon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muskegon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Muskegon, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,012 • Total comments across all topics: 280,481,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC