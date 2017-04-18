Meet 11 Muskegon entrepreneurs plus 2017 Entrepreneur of the Year

Twelve Muskegon-area entrepreneurs were honored at the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce's 2017 E Awards on Wednesday, April 19, at the Muskegon Country Club. The honorees were John and Betsy McIntire of Anderson Global, Eddie Babbitt of Babbitt's Sports Center, John Essex of CORE Realty, Denise Kanaar of D&D Logistics , Edward Dombrowski of Industrial Metal Cleaning Corporation, Rob Riegler of Lakeside Surfaces, David Bayne of Muskegon Awning and Fabrication, David Ramos of Ramos & Sons Body Shop, Craig Hindes of Scott Meats, Randy Mulder of Servpro of Muskegon and Kristi Kettler of Sparrow Boutique.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.