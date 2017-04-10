Man had teen mom sexually assault infant, share video: Indictment
A Muskegon Township man who allegedly convinced a teen mother to sexually assault her 5-month-old son then share video with him via the internet has been indicted on federal charges. He was indicted in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids on charges of conspiracy to sexually exploit a child and sexual exploitation of a child, charges that carry a minimum sentence of 15 years, and up to 30, in prison.
