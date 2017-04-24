Lecture Series ends April 25

Lecture Series ends April 25

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: White Lake Beacon

The Long Term Muskegon Lake Monitoring Program will be the topic of a talk by Dr. Alan Steinman, director, Annis Water Resources Institute on Tuesday, April 25 at the Lakeshore Museum Center. The Muskegon Lake Monitoring Program was initiated in 2003, shortly after the Annis Water Resources Institute moved to Muskegon from Grand Valley State University's main campus in Allendale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muskegon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13) Apr 3 A friend 5
Scagel place Mar '17 Auld Skool 1
Andrew Raymond (Andy) MT. Garfield (Feb '13) Mar '17 Jesserap 4
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) Mar '17 TJJ 199
News BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools Jan '17 marvinlzinn 1
Muskegon County Mugshots (Nov '10) Jan '17 Luke 6
News Second Muskegon man charged with murder in WMU ... Dec '16 Mimi 1
See all Muskegon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muskegon Forum Now

Muskegon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muskegon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Muskegon, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,795 • Total comments across all topics: 280,572,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC