Lecture Series ends April 25

The Long Term Muskegon Lake Monitoring Program will be the topic of a talk by Dr. Alan Steinman, director, Annis Water Resources Institute on Tuesday, April 25 at the Lakeshore Museum Center. The Muskegon Lake Monitoring Program was initiated in 2003, shortly after the Annis Water Resources Institute moved to Muskegon from Grand Valley State University's main campus in Allendale.

