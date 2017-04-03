Large waves, up to 14 feet tall, hit piers of 'angry' Lake Michigan
Large waves - those out in the middle and those near the West Michigan shore - created an impressive scene on Lake Michigan today, April 6. The same winter storm bringing snow and rain to Michigan residents was busy building the big waves on the Big Lake. Wind speeds up to 58 mph over the lake helped generate the big waves.
