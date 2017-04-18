Hope men's tennis tops Trine

Hope men's tennis tops Trine

The Hope College men's tennis team moved into sole possession of second place in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association standings with an 8-1 win at Trine on Wednesday. The Flying Dutchmen are in position to earn the No.

