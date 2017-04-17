Hope men's tennis sweeps Albion

Hope men's tennis sweeps Albion

The Hope College men's tennis team closed out a busy, three-match week with a 9-0 victory against visiting Albion on Friday. The Flying Dutchmen are tied for second place in the MIAA with Adrian but hold a tiebreaker edge over the Bulldogs after beating them on Tuesday.

