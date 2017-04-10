Great Lakes Fresh Market starts facel...

Great Lakes Fresh Market starts facelift of former Plumb's stores

Read more: MLive.com

Store renovations are ongoing, but products and stock are already much improved, said Rick Stafford, director of retail operations for Great Lakes Fresh Market's three Muskegon County stores. "We're not even close to being done," he said, looking around the store at 520 Whitehall Road in North Muskegon where the most progress has been made.

Muskegon, MI

