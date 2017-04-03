Get a growler, fill it up at Muskegon-area convenience store
The convenience store and gas station will add Ray's Growler Station on Sunday - the first day that the state of Michigan will allow businesses of its kind to sell growlers. Ray's, 2210 Holton Road, already sells packaged beer, wine and liquor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
