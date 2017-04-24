Gas station robbery report nets larceny charge, embezzlement probe

The report of an armed robbery at a downtown gas station earlier this month has resulted in a larceny charge and an embezzlement investigation, according to the prosecutor's office. The Muskegon Police Department was called to the Shell station at the corner of Muskegon Avenue and Third Street around 4 a.m. April 5. The clerk reported a male suspect indicated he had a gun when he entered the store and demanded property, police said at the time.

