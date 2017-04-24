Gas station robbery report nets larceny charge, embezzlement probe
The report of an armed robbery at a downtown gas station earlier this month has resulted in a larceny charge and an embezzlement investigation, according to the prosecutor's office. The Muskegon Police Department was called to the Shell station at the corner of Muskegon Avenue and Third Street around 4 a.m. April 5. The clerk reported a male suspect indicated he had a gun when he entered the store and demanded property, police said at the time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Muskegon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Author David Pelzer delivers message to Reeths-... (May '08)
|Apr 26
|KVB
|9
|Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13)
|Apr 3
|A friend
|5
|Scagel place
|Mar '17
|Auld Skool
|1
|Andrew Raymond (Andy) MT. Garfield (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Jesserap
|4
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Mar '17
|TJJ
|199
|BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools
|Jan '17
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Muskegon County Mugshots (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|Luke
|6
Find what you want!
Search Muskegon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC