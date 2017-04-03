Fruitland residents to weigh in on op...

Fruitland residents to weigh in on options for Duck Creek Natural Area

Saturday Apr 1

And, those same residents will help make the decision on the use for the Duck Creek Natural Area via a survey sent out to over 3,000 residents. The survey has a deadline of April 19 and inquires about what residents would like to see in a proposed park at the 400-acre parcel known as Duck Creek Natural Area.

