Fruitland residents to weigh in on options for Duck Creek Natural Area
And, those same residents will help make the decision on the use for the Duck Creek Natural Area via a survey sent out to over 3,000 residents. The survey has a deadline of April 19 and inquires about what residents would like to see in a proposed park at the 400-acre parcel known as Duck Creek Natural Area.
