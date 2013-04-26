Four year anniversary of Jessica Heeringaa s disappearance
April 26 is the fourth anniversary of the last time Jessica Heeringa was seen and for the first time, answers to her disappearance may be just around the corner. Heeringa was last seen working at a Norton Shores gas station on the night of April 26, 2013.
