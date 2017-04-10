Ford says hybrid police car catches b...

Ford says hybrid police car catches bad guys, saves gas too

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: SooToday

DEARBORN, Mich. - The next time the cops chase you down for speeding, they could be driving a fuel-efficient gas-electric hybrid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muskegon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13) Apr 3 A friend 5
Scagel place Mar 18 Auld Skool 1
Andrew Raymond (Andy) MT. Garfield (Feb '13) Mar 13 Jesserap 4
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) Mar '17 TJJ 199
News BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools Jan '17 marvinlzinn 1
Muskegon County Mugshots (Nov '10) Jan '17 Luke 6
News Second Muskegon man charged with murder in WMU ... Dec '16 Mimi 1
See all Muskegon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muskegon Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Muskegon County was issued at April 10 at 2:45PM EDT

Muskegon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muskegon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Muskegon, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,739 • Total comments across all topics: 280,196,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC