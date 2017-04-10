Feds say alleged Muskegon drug traffickers dealt coke, meth for years

A former prison corrections officer and three co-defendants are facing multiple federal charges alleging they conspired to deal methamphetamine and cocaine for 2 1/2 years, according to federal indictments issued Tuesday. James Aubrey Kitchen, Demarco Knox and Alfonzo Dewayne Johnson originally were charged in Muskegon County District Court following drug busts in various locations in Muskegon County on March 8. The trio was set for preliminary examinations in Muskegon circuit court Wednesday, but those were canceled as a result of the federal indictments, which were unsealed on Wednesday, April 12. The indictments include a fourth defendant, Devanda Montgomery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.