Featured fugitive arrested in Muskegon
A fugitive first featured on West Michigan's Most Wanted in June 2015 has been arrested according to the U.S. Marshals Western Michigan Fugitive Task Force. Julio Casiano, 37, is currently in custody in Muskegon County as the charges for cocaine distribution make their way through the justice system.
