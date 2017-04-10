Engagement: Smith - Greenert

Mr. and Mrs. Arkie and Ginger Welch of Montague, Michigan are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Annie Welch Smith, to Chad Greenert, son of Jim and Joanne Greenert and Diana Iverson of North Muskegon Michigan. Annie is a former student of Montague High School and works in Home Health care.

