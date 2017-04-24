Blake Zubovic feels like "a priority"...

Blake Zubovic feels like "a priority" at Penn State; 3-star OT will decide in June

As Blake Zubovic watched Stafford, Va., four-star offensive tackle Nana Asiedu commit to Penn State minutes before Muskegon, Mich., three-star Antwan Reed did the same at Saturday's Blue-White game, he almost got the itch to pull the trigger himself. In the end, though, the Belle Vernon three-star offensive tackle, who checks in at 6-foot-5, 305 pounds, decided to hold off on joining the Nittany Lions' Class of 2018, opting instead to give himself some more time to ponder his decision before a planned announcement sometime during the month of June.

