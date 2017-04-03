Bail lowered for man accused of helping to hide Jessica Heeringa's body

A Muskegon County judge on Friday substantially lowered the bail bond of Kevin Lavern Bluhm, who's accused of helping to dispose of the still-missing body of Jessica Heeringa after she allegedly was murdered. Heeringa, 25, went missing from her gas station clerk job April 26, 2013, and she is now presumed dead by police although her body has never been located.

