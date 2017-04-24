B.C. Cobb plans include cross-lake shipping, nearby industrial park

The B.C. Cobb power plant property on Muskegon Lake will be converted into a deep-water port terminal, pending approval by the state of Michigan. Consumers Energy filed a request on Wednesday, April 26, with the Michigan Public Service Commission to sell B.C. Cobb Generating Plant in Muskegon and J.R. Whiting Generating Complex in Luna Pier to Forsite Development Inc. of North Carolina, according to a press release.

