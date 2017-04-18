A Prayer for Peace' concert

The West Michigan Concert WINDS will present a concert entitled "A Prayer for Peace: To Bind the Nation's Wounds" on Sunday, April 23, at 4:00 p.m., in Reeths-Puffer High School's Rocket Centre for the Performing Arts, 1545 N. Roberts Rd., Muskegon, Michigan. Tickets are available at the door.

