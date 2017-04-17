8-Year-Old Girl Suspected in Death of 1-Year-Old at Michigan Day Care: Police
An 8-year-old girl is suspected in the death of a 1-year-old boy who was found dead at a Muskegon, Michigan, day care when his mother went to pick him up last week, police said Monday. "I thought I saw everything," Lewis said, according to the news outlet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Muskegon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13)
|Apr 3
|A friend
|5
|Scagel place
|Mar '17
|Auld Skool
|1
|Andrew Raymond (Andy) MT. Garfield (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Jesserap
|4
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Mar '17
|TJJ
|199
|BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools
|Jan '17
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Muskegon County Mugshots (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|Luke
|6
|Second Muskegon man charged with murder in WMU ...
|Dec '16
|Mimi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Muskegon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC