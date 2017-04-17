8-Year-Old Girl Suspected in Death of...

8-Year-Old Girl Suspected in Death of 1-Year-Old at Michigan Day Care: Police

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 17 Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

An 8-year-old girl is suspected in the death of a 1-year-old boy who was found dead at a Muskegon, Michigan, day care when his mother went to pick him up last week, police said Monday. "I thought I saw everything," Lewis said, according to the news outlet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muskegon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13) Apr 3 A friend 5
Scagel place Mar '17 Auld Skool 1
Andrew Raymond (Andy) MT. Garfield (Feb '13) Mar '17 Jesserap 4
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) Mar '17 TJJ 199
News BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools Jan '17 marvinlzinn 1
Muskegon County Mugshots (Nov '10) Jan '17 Luke 6
News Second Muskegon man charged with murder in WMU ... Dec '16 Mimi 1
See all Muskegon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muskegon Forum Now

Muskegon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muskegon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
 

Muskegon, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,532 • Total comments across all topics: 280,428,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC