23 sex offenders not at listed addres...

23 sex offenders not at listed address in Muskegon Co. sweep

Friday Read more: WOODTV.com

The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office said it's seeking warrants for absconding against 23 sex offenders who were not living at the addresses they listed on the state sex offender registry . Ten agencies were involved in the sweep, including Michigan State Police, the United States Marshals Service and Muskegon County Sheriff's Office, Muskegon Police Department, Michigan Department of Corrections, Muskegon Township Police Department, Whitehall Police Department, Muskegon Heights Police Department, Norton Shores Police Department, and Fruitport Township Police Department.

