Video captures demolition of silos at old Sappi paper mill site

Clearing of the former Sappi Paper Mill site on Muskegon Lake continues at a rapid pace, and that includes the recent demolition of several large silos. Emory and her camera have become a familiar site along Lakeshore Drive in Muskegon where she seeks out the best angle to capture that day's work by crews from Melching Inc. "I've had so much fun this past summer," Emory said.

