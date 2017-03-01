Video captures demolition of silos at...

Video captures demolition of silos at old Sappi paper mill site

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Clearing of the former Sappi Paper Mill site on Muskegon Lake continues at a rapid pace, and that includes the recent demolition of several large silos. Emory and her camera have become a familiar site along Lakeshore Drive in Muskegon where she seeks out the best angle to capture that day's work by crews from Melching Inc. "I've had so much fun this past summer," Emory said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muskegon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools Jan 31 marvinlzinn 1
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) Jan '17 TJJ 198
Muskegon County Mugshots (Nov '10) Jan '17 Luke 6
News Second Muskegon man charged with murder in WMU ... Dec '16 Mimi 1
News Suspect In Holland Shooting Armed and Dangerous... Dec '16 District 1 3
Michael. Jackson and Michigan's Adventure (Feb '14) Dec '16 bacteria 3
News WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07) Nov '16 Charmin Harrison 41
See all Muskegon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muskegon Forum Now

Muskegon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muskegon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Muskegon, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,699 • Total comments across all topics: 279,258,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC