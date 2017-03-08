Third Street business district now called 'Midtown Muskegon'
The several blocks that stretch from Muskegon Avenue on the west to Jefferson Street will now be known as Midtown Muskegon following recent action by the Muskegon City Commission. That area previously was loosely referred to as the Third Street Corridor.
