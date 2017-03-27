Teens' trials postponed so they can testify about alleged murder
Trials for two teens in the Muskegon County Jail were postponed last week to give them the chance to testify against the alleged killer of Ja'Mall Kitchens. Kitchens, 19, of Muskegon Heights, was shot once in the head April 13, 2016, as he walked on Laketon Avenue near McIlwraith Street in Muskegon.
