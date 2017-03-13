Tacos and tequila could replace rum d...

Tacos and tequila could replace rum distillery at Walker Arena eatery

The City of Muskegon is expected to begin negotiating a lease agreement with Rad Dad's Taco and Tequila Bar for the space that once was proposed for The West Michigan Rum Company. Rad Dad's, one of the partners of which is behind Rebel Pies in downtown Muskegon, is on a fast track to open by June 1. The city has been planning to build a restaurant to increase year-round use of the city-owned arena and was in discussions with The West Michigan Rum Company to lease the space.

