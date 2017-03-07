Service dog of boy with autism taken ...

Service dog of boy with autism taken from familya s yard

MUSKEGON, Mich.- A family in Muskegon County is asking for the public's help in finding their beloved service dog who helps out their 11-year old son with autism. They don't believe the dog, Dugan, ran away.

