Sentence upheld in $2M embezzlement from credit union

An appeals court won't upset a 6A1 2-year prison sentence for a woman who stole nearly $2 million from a western Michigan credit union. Kathryn Sue Simmerman worked her way up from teller to chief executive at Shoreline Federal Credit Union in Norton Shores, near Muskegon, before the embezzlement was discovered in 2014.

