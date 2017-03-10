Sentence upheld in $2M embezzlement from credit union
An appeals court won't upset a 6A1 2-year prison sentence for a woman who stole nearly $2 million from a western Michigan credit union. Kathryn Sue Simmerman worked her way up from teller to chief executive at Shoreline Federal Credit Union in Norton Shores, near Muskegon, before the embezzlement was discovered in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Muskegon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Mar 8
|TJJ
|199
|BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools
|Jan '17
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Muskegon County Mugshots (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|Luke
|6
|Second Muskegon man charged with murder in WMU ...
|Dec '16
|Mimi
|1
|Suspect In Holland Shooting Armed and Dangerous...
|Dec '16
|District 1
|3
|Michael. Jackson and Michigan's Adventure (Feb '14)
|Dec '16
|bacteria
|3
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|Charmin Harrison
|41
Find what you want!
Search Muskegon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC