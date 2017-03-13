See the average salary for Muskegon C...

See the average salary for Muskegon County school teachers

7 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

This slideshow ranks Muskegon County public school districts based on the average 2015-16 salary for teachers, according to data from Michigan's Center for Educational Performance and Information. The average teacher salary for Public Schools of the City of Muskegon in 2015-16 was $57,168.

Muskegon, MI

