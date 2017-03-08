Secretary Johnson suspends license of...

Secretary Johnson suspends license of Muskegon auto dealer

Secretary of State Ruth Johnson announced today that she has suspended the license of Muskegon used-vehicle dealer Arizona Charlie's Auto & Truck Sales, 4295 E. Apple Ave., after consumer complaints led department investigators to the discovery of violations. Several consumers who had purchased vehicles from Arizona Charlie's complained that the dealership had not sought titles and registrations within the required 15 days of vehicle delivery.

