Secretary Johnson suspends license of Muskegon auto dealer
Secretary of State Ruth Johnson announced today that she has suspended the license of Muskegon used-vehicle dealer Arizona Charlie's Auto & Truck Sales, 4295 E. Apple Ave., after consumer complaints led department investigators to the discovery of violations. Several consumers who had purchased vehicles from Arizona Charlie's complained that the dealership had not sought titles and registrations within the required 15 days of vehicle delivery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Add your comments below
Muskegon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Wed
|TJJ
|199
|BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools
|Jan '17
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Muskegon County Mugshots (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|Luke
|6
|Second Muskegon man charged with murder in WMU ...
|Dec '16
|Mimi
|1
|Suspect In Holland Shooting Armed and Dangerous...
|Dec '16
|District 1
|3
|Michael. Jackson and Michigan's Adventure (Feb '14)
|Dec '16
|bacteria
|3
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|Charmin Harrison
|41
Find what you want!
Search Muskegon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC