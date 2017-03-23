Prisoner pleads guilty to 2015 street shooting in Muskegon
Flowers, 22, entered the plea by video conference March 20 before Judge Timothy G. Hicks of Muskegon County's 14th Circuit Court. Flowers pleaded guilty to felony assault with a dangerous weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm, and he'll be sentenced as a fourth-time habitual felony offender.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Muskegon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scagel place
|Mar 18
|Auld Skool
|1
|Andrew Raymond (Andy) MT. Garfield (Feb '13)
|Mar 13
|Jesserap
|4
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Mar 8
|TJJ
|199
|BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools
|Jan '17
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Muskegon County Mugshots (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|Luke
|6
|Second Muskegon man charged with murder in WMU ...
|Dec '16
|Mimi
|1
|Suspect In Holland Shooting Armed and Dangerous...
|Dec '16
|District 1
|3
Find what you want!
Search Muskegon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC