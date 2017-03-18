Popular Pronto Pups coming to Pere Ma...

Popular Pronto Pups coming to Pere Marquette beach this summer

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The Lake Michigan Sandy Dog concession trailer will be parked at Pere Marquette beach this summer where it will sell the popular Pronto Pups. Pronto Pup, the hot dog wonder on a stick that came to local fame in Grand Haven, is the mainstay of the Lake Michigan Sandy Dog takeout stand at 2437 W. Sherman Blvd. The stand that opened last July to serve beach-goers headed to Pere Marquette offers other treats, such as chili dogs, walking tacos and caramel corn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muskegon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools Jan '17 marvinlzinn 1
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) Jan '17 TJJ 198
Muskegon County Mugshots (Nov '10) Jan '17 Luke 6
News Second Muskegon man charged with murder in WMU ... Dec '16 Mimi 1
News Suspect In Holland Shooting Armed and Dangerous... Dec '16 District 1 3
Michael. Jackson and Michigan's Adventure (Feb '14) Dec '16 bacteria 3
News WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07) Nov '16 Charmin Harrison 41
See all Muskegon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muskegon Forum Now

Muskegon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muskegon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Muskegon, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,861 • Total comments across all topics: 279,281,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC