Police Report Silent Observer 72-CRIME
The officer arrested the woman for Operating While Intoxicated-2nd Offense and Driving While License Suspended. She was taken to the Muskegon County Jail, and lodged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Muskegon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scagel place
|Mar 18
|Auld Skool
|1
|Andrew Raymond (Andy) MT. Garfield (Feb '13)
|Mar 13
|Jesserap
|4
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Mar 8
|TJJ
|199
|BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools
|Jan '17
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Muskegon County Mugshots (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|Luke
|6
|Second Muskegon man charged with murder in WMU ...
|Dec '16
|Mimi
|1
|Suspect In Holland Shooting Armed and Dangerous...
|Dec '16
|District 1
|3
Find what you want!
Search Muskegon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC