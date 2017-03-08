PNC names client advisor
PNC Vice President Thomas Schaub will assume the role of client advisor in the Wealth Management area serving the West Michigan Lakeshore. Most recently Schaub served as the branch manager of PNC's Norton Avenue branch in Roosevelt Park and has been a manager with the bank for six years.
